Seattle proposal to divest from Wells Fargo moves forward

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of Sierra snow piled up on road in 1 minute

0:32 Washington State Patrol warns about driving hazards

1:25 Reversible saliva makes frog tongues sticky

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball