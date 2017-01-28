Competing bills target, affirm high court water decision

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing Pause

2:29 VIDEO: ACLU sues Pasco, saying election system violates federal Voting Rights Act

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:11 A time for snow angels

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:02 Huskies QB Jake Browning discusses 41-3 win over Portland State