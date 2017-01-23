National Business

January 23, 2017 2:46 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 11 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 11 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.29 per gallon. That's about 66 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The lowest average price was about $2.16 per gallon in the Flint area, while the highest average was about $2.48 in the Marquette area. It was the third week in a row Flint had the lowest average and the second consecutive week that Marquette had the highest.

The Detroit area's average daily gas price decreased about 11 cents to about $2.29 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

