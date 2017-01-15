Asian shares mostly lower amid Brexit worries, Takata falls

1:23 Pasco High freshman learning to walk again Pause

0:47 GNC Robbery

1:36 Army veteran receives mortgage-free home

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:44 Pasco boy recovering after developing rare neurological condition

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

2:37 When it's cold outside, but warm inside, ice dams cause roof damage

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child