Moody's to pay $864M to settle claims it inflated ratings

0:16 Kids sledding at Badger Mountain Community Park in Richland Pause

1:03 Mariners Caravan visits Kadlec

0:35 VIDEO: Snow piles up along West Richland road

0:49 Volunteers with four-wheel drives help deliver Meals on Wheels

1:14 Grand opening ceremony of Educational Service District 123 Professional Development Center expansion in Pasco

1:21 Vacant Kennewick building collapses from weight of snow and ice buildup

1:01 Coast guard rescues 4 off fishing boat 230 miles from Alaska

1:24 Fatal shooting investigation on South Myrtle Avenue in Pasco

2:19 Oregon Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow