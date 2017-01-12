Phone hacking company falls victim to hackers

1:14 West Richland man shreds Badger Mountain Pause

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:21 Vacant Kennewick building collapses from weight of snow and ice buildup

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:50 Tonie Reiboldt, Horse Heaven Hills Middle School teacher, charged with 3 felony sex crimes

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:11 A time for snow angels