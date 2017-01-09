National Business

January 9, 2017 2:11 AM

German exports, industrial production show encouraging gains

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German exports rose 3.9 percent in November compared with the previous month in a sign of strength for Europe's biggest economy in last year's final quarter.

The Federal Statistical Office said Monday the increase followed a 0.5 percent gain in October. Imports were up 3.5 percent following a 1.2 percent increase the previous month.

A separate report Monday from the Economy Ministry showed that industrial production increased for the second consecutive month in November — climbing 0.4 percent over the previous month after a 0.5 percent gain in October. That performance was led by the construction industry.

UniCredit economist Andreas Rees said the figures are "the eagerly awaited confirmation of improving ... business sentiment indicators."

A 2016 economic growth figure for Germany is to be released Thursday.

