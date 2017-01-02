California snowpack surveyed as indicator of drought

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Pause

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:32 Opening of Desert Hills Middle School

2:16 Jake Browning before UW-Stanford game tonight

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family in Florida