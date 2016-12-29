Qatar Airways buys 10-percent stake in LATAM Airlines

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Pause

6:33 Hank Sauer reads Polar Express

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners