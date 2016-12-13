Tuesday's Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — City and county officials approved opening negotiations with an investment group on a possible $1.3 billion stadium project that supporters hope will sway the Oakland Raiders to stay.
The approvals give an investment team anchored by Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and former quarterback Rodney Peete the right to negotiate a formal agreement for a $1.3 billion stadium that includes $350 million in public money.
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted earlier Tuesday, with the Oakland City Council voting later in the night.
Seven city council members voted to enter negotiations with Lott. One council member abstained. Earlier in the day, three of five county supervisors voted yes after more than three hours of discussion and testimony in a room sparkling with sports celebrities.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was deposed in a civil lawsuit against the Pilot Flying J truck-stop chain, which is owned by his brother, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, and other family members.
According to a court notice filed in Franklin County, Ohio, the deposition that was originally to be videotaped at a Knoxville law office was moved to the conference room at the Pilot Aviation hangar at that city's airport.
The lawsuit was filed by companies that declined to participate in an $85 million settlement between Pilot and 5,500 trucking companies in connection with a scheme to cheat customers out of promised discounts and rebates. The company also paid a $92 million federal penalty in an agreement with prosecutors in which the company accepted responsibility for the criminal actions of its employees.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the meeting says baseball owners have ratified the sport's new collective bargaining agreement by a 29-1 vote.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity because no announcement was made, the person says Tampa Bay Rays managing general partner Stuart Sternberg was the lone dissenting vote during the telephone meeting. Sternberg declined comment in an email to the AP.
Players also had been scheduled to hold a ratification vote.
The five-year deal was agreed to Nov. 30, about 3½ hours before the expiration of the previous contract.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis hopes to be back on the mound for spring training after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Bettis said in a statement that he underwent surgery on Nov. 29 to have a testicle removed after bloodwork revealed an abnormality. Bettis added that doctors are confident the cancer was isolated and hasn't spread.
The news was first reported by ESPN. The Rockies wished him well on the team's Twitter account as he works toward a return for spring training in February.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has suspended 10 players indefinitely from all team activities.
Defensive backs Ray Buford, KiAnte Hardin, Dior Johnson, Antonio Shenault and Antoine Winfield Jr., running backs Carlton Djam and Kobe McCrary, quarterbacks Seth Green and Mark Williams and defensive lineman Tamarion Johnson were all suspended.
The school cites "privacy restrictions relating to student educational data" in withholding further comment.
Buford, Hardin, Dior Johnson and Tamarion Johnson were suspended for three games earlier this season when their names came up in a police investigation. A restraining order filed by a woman making allegations in that case prevented the players from being at TCF Bank Stadium on game days, but no charges were filed and they returned to the team.
SOCCER
LONDON (AP) — Individuals at four London-based Premier League clubs are among those being investigated by the city's police force as part of the escalating sex-abuse scandal in British soccer.
The Metropolitan Police said its investigative team has received 106 separate allegations in five days since opening its inquiry, and that individuals at 30 clubs are connected.
The clubs involved have not been named but four are from the Premier League, which has five London teams — Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace.
On Friday, the National Police Chiefs' Council said 98 clubs from the professional and amateur game across the country have been impacted by the scandal and that 83 potential suspects have been identified.
NEW YORK (AP) — An Argentinian sports marketing firm will pay more than $112 million in forfeiture and fines in the FIFA bribery scandal.
Torneos y Competencias agreed to the penalties and admitted its role in the scheme as part of an agreement with U.S. prosecutors that spared the company a criminal prosecution. The deal was finalized in federal court in Brooklyn.
Prosecutors say the firm paid tens of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks to high-ranking FIFA officials to secure rights to broadcast the World Cup in 2018, 2022, 2026 and 2030.
Last year, its former CEO Alejandro Burzaco pleaded guilty in the U.S. case accusing several former soccer officials and marketing officials with orchestrating an international bribery scheme that's shaken soccer's governing body. His sentencing is scheduled for May.
