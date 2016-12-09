Trump deepens Goldman ties as he builds out economic team

1:07 Edison Elementary School's Holiday Concert Pause

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:03 After first escape attempt fails, Florida convict tries again

5:54 'Crazy clown craze' tips from Pasco police, Vivid Learning Systems

0:48 Special chair helps Boise puppy with eating woes