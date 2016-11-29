Global stocks mixed amid fears over oil, Italy's referendum

0:50 Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report Pause

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

3:27 Five things to watch this weekend

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:56 Kansas City's Christmas lights lit with a bang

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

0:58 Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving Senior Luncheon

2:40 What it takes to be a National Thanksgiving turkey