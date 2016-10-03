Port Fourchon to expand for deepwater rig operations

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission says agreements have been reach that will advance a plan to develop the Gulf's first purpose-built, deepwater rig repair and refurbishment facility to service the oil and gas industry.
Chett Chiasson, Port Commission executive director, said in a news release the agreement is with the Edward Wisner Donation, granting the commission a right of first refusal on more than 900 acres of property immediately south of the port.
Under a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after nearly two years of discussion and negotiation, the commission says a corps study will be conducted to determine the feasibility of a deeper draft channel into Port Fourchon.
The study will evaluate deepening the main channel of Bayou Lafourche through Belle Pass to a depth of between 35 and 50 feet.
