Nevada Gov. Sandoval signals support for Las Vegas stadium

Gov. Brian Sandoval says he plans to call Nevada lawmakers into session early next month to consider raising hotel taxes in the Las Vegas area to help build an NFL stadium.
The Republican governor said Wednesday that he spoke with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis this week and thought Davis was "committed and resolute in the team's interest in relocating to our state."
Sandoval said Nevada has the opportunity to invest in its foundational industry of tourism and usher Las Vegas into a new era.
He said he plans to begin a special session no earlier than Oct. 7 and no later than Oct. 13, depending on his conversations with legislative leadership.
Proponents want $750 million in hotel tax toward a 65,000-seat stadium partly funded by casino magnate Sheldon Adelson
