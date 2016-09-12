Paris comes to Asia's casino hub Macau with new Sands resort

1:24 Meet the newest K9 officers of the Washington State Patrol Pause

2:56 Boy Scouts place 3,000 flags in front of Cal Expo honoring 9/11 victims

1:25 Miami's Cameron Wake speaks about teammates kneeling during national anthem in Seattle

1:45 11-foot, 450 pound alligator caught near Florida school

1:38 Years of Hanford history moving to Richland facility

1:20 Pooch Plunge 2016

0:17 Large brush fire burns in grasslands near Canyon Lakes

0:43 Matthew H. de Vore speaks during his sentencing hearing for second-degree murder

1:06 Miranda Christan speaks at the sentencing of Matthew H. de Vore

1:02 Firefighters revive cat after house fire in Iowa