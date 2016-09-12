Libyan general seizes key oil terminals from militia

Libyan forces loyal to a powerful general say they have seized a third oil terminal from a rival militia, consolidating their grip over the country's so-called Oil Crescent.
Forces led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter said late Sunday that they had seized the Zueitina terminal from a militia known as the Petroleum Facilities Guards, hours after capturing the nearby terminals of Ras Lanuf and al-Sidra.
Most of Libya's oil exports went through the three terminals before the militia seized them more than two years ago.
Hifter's army units urged the state-run oil corporation, which is based in the capital, Tripoli, to resume oil exports.
Libya drifted into chaos following its 2011 uprising, and is split between rival parliaments and governments, each backed by a loose array of militias and tribes.
