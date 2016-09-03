Reach center starting Little Explorers classes

The Reach center is starting a new education for preschoolers, the Reach Little Explorers.
Children and parents are able to spend time together at the classes beginning this month.
The Sept. 14 class will explain how bugs make their homes in gardens. Participants will see bugs in both museum habitats and out in the garden. The class is from10 a.m. to noon.
On Sept. 28, the class topic will be fish. Children and parents will learn about fish habitats and the people and animals that eat fish.
Cost is $8 per family of four, and $2 for each additional child, for each class. Little Explorers punch cards also are available for $40 for five Little Explorers visits with the sixth visit free.
For more information, go to visitthereach.org. The center is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail in Richland.
