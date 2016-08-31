No West Nile found in latest mosquito tests in Rhode Island

State environmental officials have not found West Nile virus in the latest round of mosquito tests in Rhode Island.
The Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that 172 mosquito samples from 32 traps set statewide on Aug. 15 tested negative for West Nile and eastern equine encephalitis.
Earlier this month, the agency reported one confirmed finding of West Nile virus and one confirmed finding of EEE in a mosquito sample in Rhode Island. There are no confirmed human cases in the state.
West Nile has been detected in mosquito samples trapped in Massachusetts and Connecticut. EEE was found in a mosquito trapped in southeastern Massachusetts.
The agency traps mosquitoes weekly and tests them at the state health laboratories.
Test results are pending for 33 traps set Aug. 22 and 24.
