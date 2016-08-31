Registered nurses at hospital in Utica ratify new contract

Registered nurses at a hospital in Utica have ratified a new contract with hospital management.
The New York State Nurses Association announced Wednesday night that nurses at St. Elizabeth Medical Center overwhelmingly ratified a new four-year contract.
The union says the contract calls for the addition of five full-time employees, an increase in wages by 9% over the length of the contract and changes to health insurance.
The two sides reached a tentative contract agreement on Aug. 27 with help from a federal mediator.
The new contract will expire on June 30, 2019.
