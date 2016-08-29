Nevada congressman hospitalized after heart attack

A spokesman for Nevada Rep. Cresent Hardy says the Republican congressman is recovering after suffering a heart attack.
Spokesman Larry Farnsworth says Hardy underwent a routine medical procedure after the Monday night incident and remains hospitalized.
A statement from Hardy's office says he is expected to return to a full schedule later this week.
The 59-year-old Hardy is running for re-election in Nevada's 4th Congressional District, which covers much of southern Nevada, including parts of Las Vegas.
Comments