August 29, 2016 8:46 PM

Nevada congressman hospitalized after heart attack

A spokesman for Nevada Rep. Cresent Hardy says the Republican congressman is recovering after suffering a heart attack.

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

Spokesman Larry Farnsworth says Hardy underwent a routine medical procedure after the Monday night incident and remains hospitalized.

A statement from Hardy's office says he is expected to return to a full schedule later this week.

The 59-year-old Hardy is running for re-election in Nevada's 4th Congressional District, which covers much of southern Nevada, including parts of Las Vegas.

