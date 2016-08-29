Mold plagues school complex rebuilt after deadly tornado

A southern Indiana school building that was rebuilt after a deadly 2012 tornado is now the focus of parental concerns about mold problems.
West Clark Community Schools' combined elementary and middle-high campus in Henryville has been inspected several times this summer for mold.
Officials say this summer's humid weather and a lack of air conditioning in the school's gym likely promoted the growth of mold at the school about 20 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.
Lindsay Draper has two children attending the school, including a third-grader with mold allergies who's complained of headaches. Draper tells the Courier-Journal of Louisville (http://cjky.it/2bwcZql) she feels guilty sending her kids to the school.
The school complex was rebuilt after being damaged during a March 2012 tornado outbreak that swept the area, killing 14 people.
