Central Washington suicide rate rises 23 percent

In this Friday, June 15, 2018, photo, Kori Haubrich, 23, poses for a portrait at the studio of the newspaper in Yakima, Wash. When Haubrich was in her late teens, she was diagnosed with depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. She began taking medication but stopped after two years, believing she no longer needed it. About a month later, she attempted to kill herself. Two years after her attempt, Haubrich calls herself a survivor. Yakima Herald-Republic via AP Amanda Ray