Michigan health departments get money to fight hepatitis A

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018 06:31 AM

LANSING, Mich.

Health departments around Michigan are getting a share of $500,000 in grants to help combat the state's hepatitis A outbreak .

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the funding includes $20,000 each to 25 county health departments toward increasing vaccination outreach to high-risk populations. Hundreds of cases have been reported.

A list of health departments getting the new funding is posted online. Twenty departments that are part of the outbreak jurisdiction were already awarded $2.5 million. The state says that all departments now have received funding to fight hepatitis A.

The money is part of a $7.1 million appropriation approved by the Legislature last year to address the hepatitis A outbreak.

The disease attacks the liver and causes symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever and jaundice.

