This Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 photo shows Ryan Sheridan posing for a portrait in the hallway of the Rich Center for Autism in Youngstown, Ohio. A forfeiture complaint filed last week by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland seeks to keep around $3.5 million in assets seized from 38-year-old Sheridan after raids at his treatment centers in suburban Youngstown and suburban Columbus. The Youngstown Vindicator via AP David Dermer
Health & Science

Ohio treatment center owner target of Medicaid fraud probe

By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press

March 31, 2018 09:13 AM

CLEVELAND

The federal government wants to seize $3.5 million in assets from the owner of two Ohio substance abuse treatment centers alleging he conducted an extensive Medicaid fraud billing scheme from 2015 to 2017.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland filed a forfeiture complaint last week against 38-year-old Ryan Sheridan.

No charges have been filed against Sheridan. His attorney didn't return messages seeking comment.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman says there's an ongoing investigation into fraud and money laundering at Sheridan's Braking Point Recovery Services centers in suburban Youngstown and suburban Columbus.

They centers were shut down in October 2017 during raids by federal and state investigators.

A complaint says Braking Point received $31 million in Medicaid reimbursements from 135,000 claims between 2015 and 2017.

