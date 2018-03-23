Benefits of lobbying evident for small drugmaker

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia. Tucked in the massive congressional budget bill is a provision that props up the price Medicare pays for a handful of medications, costing taxpayers millions at a time when the Trump administration is vowing to reduce the cost of prescription drugs. Lawmakers acted after a lobbying campaign by a small Washington state pharmaceutical company called Omeros. McMorris Rodgers, the fourth-ranking House Republican, took the issue to Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., securing a place for the drug provision in the 2,232-page spending bill signed Friday by President Donald Trump, aides said. The provision restores the drug's expired reimbursement status for two years, making it more lucrative for hospitals to continue using it. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo