Residents near Harvey-damaged chemical plant wary of water

In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo, the Arkema chemical plant is flooded from Hurricane Harvey in Crosby, Texas, northeast of Houston. Nearby residents complain of a 'bitter taste' about the sparse information authorities provided when chemicals at the plant caught fire. They say the company failed to provide sufficient warning beforehand while environmental officials misled them with assurances that the air and water were safe. Critics say testing by authorities and contractors was inadequate to determine whether public health was threatened. Houston Chronicle via AP Godofredo A. Vasquez