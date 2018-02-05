North Texas community planned to help adults with autism

This photo taken Jan. 27, 2018, shows Ingrid Basson lending a helping hand to her 17 year-old son Sam who asked for help while constructing a Batmobile from Legos at their Dallas home. The Bassons moved here from the Chicago area six months ago after reading about the 29 Acres program planned in Cross Roads, Texas. Sam who is on the autism spectrum will someday live at the Denton County development which focuses on housing and employment opportunities for adults with autism. The Dallas Morning News Tom Fox