Health & Science

Bears burned in California wildfires go holistic for pain

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

January 24, 2018 04:07 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Two bears that were badly burned in last month's Southern California wildfires are back in the wild after doctors used alternative treatments including acupuncture to save them.

Rescuers brought the bears and a 5-month-old mountain lion to vets with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the University of California, Davis.

Vet Jamie Peyton says she and colleagues stitched tilapia fish skins on the animals' feet to soothe the burns. Doctors commonly use pig and human grafts on burned people.

Peyton says the bears soon were up and walking around in their bandages.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vets also used acupuncture and other alternative treatments — after the animals were sedated.

The bears were released last week into Los Padres National Forest. The mountain lion will be released this week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide

    Learn about common signs that a teen is considering suicide, and what to say to a teen who may be at risk for suicide and ways to keep them safe.

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 3:42

What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide
Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

View More Video