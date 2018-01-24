Arizona woman shot in Las Vegas attack to leave hospital

Las Vegas mass shooting victim Jovanna Calzadillas, right, reads from a prepared statement with husband Frank Calzadillas, left, during a news conference prior to her release from the Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Phoenix. The Mesa, Ariz., resident, and young mother of two children, was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo