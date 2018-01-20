Washington State quarterback Luke Falk cries during a candlelight memorial service for fellow quarterback Tyler Hilinski, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Pullman, Wash. Hilinski, a sophomore, committed suicide earlier in the week.
Health & Science

Leach: Hilinski had no signs of depression before death

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer

January 20, 2018 04:03 PM

Washington State coach Mike Leach says there were no outward signs that would have alarmed coaches or teammates before Tyler Hilinski took his own life.

Leach spoke extensively about Hilinski's death for the first time on Saturday. Hilinski died Tuesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Leach, who was in Florida at the time of Hilinski's death, said the 21-year-old had shown no signs of depression, or "periods of moping around." Leach said Hilinski — Washington State's presumptive starting quarterback next season — was very steady and would "lift up others who were down."

Leach's comments came after an emotional vigil on Friday night that included Hilinski's parents, current and former teammates and Washington State students. Leach said he last spoke with Hilinski a couple of days after the Holiday Bowl, and the pair talked about offseason plans going into next year.

