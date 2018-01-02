Health & Science

U of Chicago cancer research program to include teachers

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 02:50 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

Chicago Public Schools teachers and students will research cancer next summer in a University of Chicago program.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the program is expanding to include teachers so they can share what they've learned with more students in their classrooms.

It's called Chicago EYES on Cancer — for Educators and Youth Enjoy Science. It's intended to encourage students who are underrepresented in science courses to study the subject.

Minority, low-income and disabled students and those who are the first in their families to have a chance to attend college are paid for eight-week laboratory sessions for two consecutive summers. They conduct biomedical research alongside a mentor faculty member.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chicago schools officials are encouraging advanced science-class teachers to apply. It's funded in part by a National Cancer Institute grant.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Preparation is key for allergy season

    Springtime brings sunshine and warm breezes – but also misery for millions of Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies. Lily Pien, M.D., explains how being prepared can put you on the road to relief.

Preparation is key for allergy season

Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

What is mumps and how does it spread? 2:00

What is mumps and how does it spread?

View More Video