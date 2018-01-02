American blogger Logan Paul apologizes for YouTube video

FILE - in this Thursday, Oct. 22, 1998, file photo a group of schoolchildren read signs posted in the dense woods of the Aokigahara Forest at the base of Mount Fuji, Japan. American blogger Logan Paul is apologizing after getting slammed for a video he shared on YouTube that appeared to show a dead body in the Aokigahara Forest in Japan, which is famous as a suicide spot. The sign at right reads: "Your life is a precious gift from your parents. Once again, try to remember your parents, brothers and sisters and think about your children." Atsushi Tsukada, File AP Photo