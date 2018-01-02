Get a pencil: California's marijuana-tracking system delayed

More Videos 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 Pause 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:36 Looking for leaks inside Hanford's oldest double shell tank 3:43 What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown 2:12 Oregon man drives off pier into Columbia River fleeing police 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:39 If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. 2:45 NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 0:49 Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee

Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee