Health & Science

Extra firearms deer hunts scheduled in 2 Michigan counties

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 01:40 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LANSING, Mich.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says additional firearm deer hunts are scheduled for Ionia and Montcalm counties to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance.

The special hunting seasons are scheduled for Jan. 4-7 and Jan. 11-14.

The hunts will take place on public and private land in Easton, Ionia, Keene, Lyons, North Plains, Orleans, Otisco and Ronald townships in Ionia County; and in Bloomer, Bushnell, Crystal, Day, Evergreen and Ferris townships in Montcalm County.

Baiting will not be allowed during the extended seasons.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Participating hunters will be required to turn in heads of harvested deer within 72 hours for chronic wasting disease testing.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological illness that affects whitetail deer, mule deer, elk and moose.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Preparation is key for allergy season

    Springtime brings sunshine and warm breezes – but also misery for millions of Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies. Lily Pien, M.D., explains how being prepared can put you on the road to relief.

Preparation is key for allergy season

Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

What is mumps and how does it spread? 2:00

What is mumps and how does it spread?

View More Video