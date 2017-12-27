Correction: Medical Marijuana-Texas story

Marijuana plants named for state Rep. Stephanie Klick, are seen in a flowering room under sodium grow lights at Compassionate Cultivation, a licensed medical cannabis cultivator and dispensary, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Manchaca, Texas. Klick, a Christian conservative who is staunchly anti-legalization and didn't support expanding her law this spring, said it took her 18 months to round up enough votes in the Legislature and convince skeptics that patients weren't going to abuse a product that is set at one of the lowest doses for cannabis oil in the country. Eric Gay AP Photo