Health & Science

Kentucky's abortion law struck down by federal court

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 7:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Kentucky's law requiring doctors to conduct an ultrasound exam before an abortion and then try to show fetal images as well as play the fetal heartbeat to the pregnant woman has been struck down by a federal court.

Judge David J. Hale said in the one-page ruling Wednesday night that the law violates the First Amendment rights of physicians.

The ACLU said in a statement that the court recognized that the law "appears to inflict psychological harm on abortion patients," and causes them to "experience distress as a result."

Attorney Alexa Kolbi-Molinas with the ACLU's Reproductive Freedom Project said in the statement that, "We are pleased that Kentuckians will no longer be subjected to this demeaning and degrading invasion into their personal health care decisions."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation is key for allergy season

Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

What is mumps and how does it spread? 2:00

What is mumps and how does it spread?

View More Video