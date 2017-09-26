Health & Science

Long-term care costs are surging

By TOM MURPHY AP Health Writer

September 26, 2017 6:12 AM

Long-term care costs are surging and the most expensive option — a private nursing home room — may soon top $100,000 per year.

According to a new survey by Genworth Financial out Tuesday, rising labor expenses and sicker patients helped push the median cost of care up an average of 4.5 percent this year. That's the second-highest increase since Genworth began its survey in 2004.

The cost of home health aide services climbed the most, rising 6 percent to $21.50 an hour. Private nursing home care now costs more than $97,000.

Joe Caldwell of the National Council on Aging says people don't plan for these expenses or understand them until they face them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation is key for allergy season

Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

What is mumps and how does it spread? 2:00

What is mumps and how does it spread?

View More Video