FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper warms up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago. Harper could come off the disabled list and return to the Washington Nationals' lineup Monday night on Sept. 25 in the opener of a three-game series at Philadelphia. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo

Health & Science

Harper remains out of Nats' lineup with flu-like symptoms

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 6:18 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Bryce Harper has flu-like symptoms and remains out of the Washington Nationals' lineup.

Any plans the Nationals had of Harper returning Monday night in Philadelphia were dashed because he wasn't feeling well. Washington manager Dusty Baker said Sunday the team was still trying to decide whether to reinstate the slugger from the disabled list Monday, but Harper spent much of the day receiving treatment.

The five-time All-Star outfielder and 2015 NL MVP has been sidelined with a bone bruise in his hyperextended left knee since slipping on a wet base while running out a grounder Aug. 12. He has missed 42 games.

Washington has already clinched the NL East title, and the goal is to get Harper some at-bats during the final week of the regular season in preparation for the playoffs. The Nationals will open a best-of-five Division Series at home on Oct. 6.

Washington's three-game series against the last-place Phillies continues Tuesday night.

