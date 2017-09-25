Health & Science

Girl, 12, hit by car after getting ice cream with siblings

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 6:13 AM

EASTON, Pa.

Grief counselors will be at two schools on Monday after a 12-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car while walking home after getting ice cream with her younger siblings.

The Lehigh County Coroner has also scheduled and autopsy Monday on the body of Emma Raymondo, of Palmer Township, Northampton County.

Police there aren't identifying the driver, who has not been charged and was said to be cooperating with police. Police say Emma was walking her siblings home along the shoulder of Nazareth Road when she was struck a few yards from their home about 8 p.m. Friday. She died later that night at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Counselors were available at Easton Area Middle School where Emma was a seventh-grade honor roll student, and at Tracy Elementary School, which her siblings attend.

