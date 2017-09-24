Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, leaves a meeting with Senate Republicans Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, leaves a meeting with Senate Republicans Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, leaves a meeting with Senate Republicans Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo

Health & Science

Sen. Collins likely against GOP health bill in latest blow

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press

September 24, 2017 6:27 AM

WASHINGTON

Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she finds it "very difficult" to envision backing the last-chance GOP bill that would repeal the Obama health care law.

Her likely opposition leaves the Republican drive to fulfill one of the party's chief campaign promises dangling by a thread.

The Maine moderate's comments on CNN's "State of the Union" leave her all but certain to join two GOP senators who've declared their opposition — Arizona's John McCain and Kentucky's Rand Paul.

Unless the White House and party leaders can persuade at least one of the three to come around, three GOP "no" votes will be enough to kill the legislation because all Senate Democrats oppose it.

The measure would repeal much of the Affordable Care Act and shift money and power to the states.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation is key for allergy season

Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

What is mumps and how does it spread? 2:00

What is mumps and how does it spread?

View More Video