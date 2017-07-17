Some wheelchair users enjoy Houston skate park challenges

In this Sunday, July 16, 2017 photo, Leslie Marroquin, 16, of Houston makes a maneuver down a ramp during a wheelchair motocross event at North Houston Skate Park in Houston. Bailey, 34, has cerebral palsy. But she has discovered the world of so-called "adaptive athletics," learning to let the wheelchair become a tool to participate in sports. Marroquin has been using a wheelchair for six months. Her legs are paralyzed, but her mother had wanted to find activities still available to her. She connected with Bailey online. Houston Chronicle via AP Melissa Phillip