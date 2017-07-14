Trios provider moves to new Kennewick location

Trios Medical Group provider Kelli Stephenson, a family nurse practitioner and certified nurse midwife, has relocated to the Trios Care Center at deBit, 320 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.
Stephenson joined Trios in 2014. Prior to joining Trios, she was employed in Hermiston, and has worked in family medicine since 2010. She earned a Master of Science degree from the Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing in Kentucky, is board-certified in family medicine and received her certification in midwifery this year.
To schedule an appointment, call 509-221-5910.
