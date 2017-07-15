Trios gains nine new medical residents

Trios Health welcomed nine new medical residents to its programs in June. Four new residents are in family medicine, and five are working in internal medicine.
Trios launched the Tri-Cities’ first medical residency programs in 2013, graduating its first class of residents last year.
The four new family medicine residents are doctors Megan Bensing, Jennifer Muong, Maria Niemuth and Kayla Winkle. The five new internal medicine residents are doctors Kalyn English, Christopher O’Keeffe, Helena Pang, Jonathan Quinonez and Kim Vanatta.
Family and internal medicine is located at the Trios Residency Clinic at 216 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick. For more information, visit trioshealth.org.
