PNNL researchers invited to national symposium

Nora Wang, an energy efficiency researcher at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, has been invited to participate in the annual U.S. Frontiers of Engineering symposium.
The symposium brings together outstanding early-career engineers to discuss cutting-edge research in engineering fields and industry sectors. Participation is by invitation only, with 82 early-career researchers invited.
Wang focuses on technologies and strategies for building energy efficiency and sustainability. She has led a variety of research projects, such as developing a national building energy efficiency rating system based on simulation and a cross-disciplinary vision for buildings in the next century.
