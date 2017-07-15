Nora Wang
Nora Wang
Nora Wang

Health & Science

July 15, 2017 5:22 PM

PNNL researchers invited to national symposium

Tri-City Herald news services

Nora Wang, an energy efficiency researcher at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, has been invited to participate in the annual U.S. Frontiers of Engineering symposium.

The symposium brings together outstanding early-career engineers to discuss cutting-edge research in engineering fields and industry sectors. Participation is by invitation only, with 82 early-career researchers invited.

Wang focuses on technologies and strategies for building energy efficiency and sustainability. She has led a variety of research projects, such as developing a national building energy efficiency rating system based on simulation and a cross-disciplinary vision for buildings in the next century.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation is key for allergy season

Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

What is mumps and how does it spread? 2:00

What is mumps and how does it spread?

View More Video