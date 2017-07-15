Zdenek Dohnálek
July 15, 2017 5:22 PM

PNNL scientist named fellow of American Vacuum Society.

A catalysis researcher at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has been elected to the rank of fellow in the American Vacuum Society.

Zdenek Dohnálek was recognized for his contributions toward understanding the elementary steps of catalytic reactions on oxides.

He is a senior research scientist on PNNL’s catalysis science research team, focusing on enhancing reactions that enable renewable energy, and an internationally renowned leader in the area of imaging of single molecule reactions.

