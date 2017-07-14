The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, right, arrive at the High Court in London, Friday, July 14, 2017. The parents of the 11-month old, who has a rare genetic condition and brain damage, returned to court Friday hoping for a fresh analysis of their wish to take baby Charlie to the United States for medical treatment.
Health & Science

July 14, 2017 6:41 AM

American doctor to travel to UK in Charlie Gard case

The Associated Press
LONDON

An American doctor who specializes in conditions such as that affecting Charlie Gard will be traveling to Britain next week to assess the critically ill child.

High Court Judge Nicholas Francis said Friday that he was "open-minded about the evidence" to come after the visit of Dr. Michio Hirano of Columbia University.

Hirano's research focuses on mitochondrial diseases and genetic myopathies and he has treated others with conditions similar to Charlies.

The family of the critically ill 11-month-old boy are locked in a legal battle with Britain's most famous children's hospital over whether trying the experimental treatment is in Charlie's best interest. The case attracted international attention after President Donald Trump and Pope Francis weighed in.

Hirano will meet with Charlie's current immediate care team.

