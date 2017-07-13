Health & Science

July 13, 2017 9:08 PM

Adolphsen named senior health policy adviser for LePage

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Republican Gov. Paul LePage has named Nick Adolphsen as senior health policy adviser.

Adolphsen will counsel the governor on health care and health insurance-related legislation and regulation.

Adolphsen previously served as director of Government Relations and Policy for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, where he worked from 2011 managing and developing legislation, budget proposals and implementing newly approved public laws.

Adolphsen replaces David Sorensen, who now serves as speech writer for President Donald Trump.

