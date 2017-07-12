Health & Science

Tufts nurses to strike Wednesday

The Associated Press
BOSTON

More than 1,200 nurses at Tufts Medical Center will go on strike after last-minute negotiations between the union that represents them and the Boston hospital were unsuccessful.

Representatives from the hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association spent hours negotiating Tuesday.

Hospital spokeswoman Brooke Hynes tells The Boston Globe the union came to the meeting with a "recycled plan" that is costly for the center and "risky" to nurses.

A union representative says hospital management was "determined to force a strike."

The two have been negotiating a new contract since April 2016.

The union says the strike will begin at 7 a.m. July 12 and run until July 13. Hospital officials say they will lock out striking nurses for four more days and employ temporary workers.

