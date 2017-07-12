Wyoming dog nurses orphan lamb back to health

Oakley, a miniature Australian shepherd, sits on the couch of her home, June 15, 2017 in Powell, Wyo. Oakley nursed an orphan lamb last spring. She then claimed a goat kid after its mom died. 'She has attempted to steal kittens as well, but their mothers aren't nearly as agreeable as we are,' said Oakley's owner, Keela Hopkin. Powell Tribune via AP Tessa Baker