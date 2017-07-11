Health & Science

July 11, 2017 11:00 PM

Kentucky official to testify before Congress about opioids

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary will testify before Congress about the nation's opioid epidemic.

John Tilley is scheduled to testify before the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations for the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday. Tilley is one of several state officials scheduled to testify at the hearing that begins at 10 a.m.

Tilley is a former Democratic state representative who resigned to join Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration.

More than 1,400 people died in Kentucky last year from drug overdoses. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more powerful than heroin, contributed to nearly half of those deaths.

A new state law that went into effect last month limits prescriptions of opioid painkillers to three days, with some exceptions.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation is key for allergy season

Preparation is key for allergy season 1:26

Preparation is key for allergy season
Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night 1:56

Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

What is mumps and how does it spread? 2:00

What is mumps and how does it spread?

View More Video